Botany Manor: A Cozy Puzzle Game for Plant Lovers

I've always thought that the best way to relax is to look after something small, and for me, that would be my plants. It's been over a year since I moved into my flat, and before I even had a sofa, pots and pans, or a bed frame, I made sure to cover every inch of every room with flowers, vines, plants, and herbs. But there are only so many spots for flowers in my apartment.
So instead of spending time in an allotment garden, I've tried to find a couple of cosy games to fill the plant void, and it looks like Botany Manor will be my next obsession. When Laure De May, the founder of Balloon Studios and lead developer on Botany Manor, told us about this cosy puzzle game during an Xbox ID showcase, as well as its focus on not stressing out its players, I breathed a sigh of relief. I love solving puzzles as much as the next person, but not if they deal me psychic damage. "We have put a lot of thought into this game because it has a very nice peaceful setting," May explain
