Boston Children's Hospital Doctor Appears on Grey's Anatomy to Showcase Groundbreaking In-Utero Procedure

Dr. Darren Orbach, the chief of Neuroradiology at Boston Children's Hospital , appeared in Thursday night's episode of ABC's long-running hit medical drama " Grey's Anatomy ," now in its 20th season. Dr.

Arizona Robbins (played by Jessica Capshaw) returns to Grey Sloan for a particularly complicated case, in which she attempts to make medical history with a clinical trial involving patient Vida Madera, a 26-year-old woman who is 30 weeks pregnant and recently found out that her baby has a vein of Galen malformation (VOGM) -- a type of rare blood vessel abnormality inside the brain. The standard procedure has been to wait until after delivery to address the VOGM, but Dr. Orbach and his team successfully performed an in-utero procedure to treat the condition. This groundbreaking procedure offers hope for other pregnant women facing similar challenges

Boston Children's Hospital Grey's Anatomy In-Utero Procedure Medical Drama Clinical Trial VOGM Brain Abnormality Pregnant Women

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBC10 Boston's Tevin Wooten counts down to running the Boston MarathonNBC10 Boston and NECN meteorologist Tevin Wooten is running the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15 to raise money for Boston Medical Center. He is one of…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Boston Children's Museum reacts to girl, 4, killed by pickup truck SundayA 4-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a vehicle just steps away from Boston Children's Museum over the weekend.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Sentencing date for hospital anaesthetist who took indecent photos of childrenDr Edward Finn will now find out his fate at the end of June

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

NHS probes 'sex video' claims at Royal Hospital for Children in GlasgowNHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said it has launched an investigation into the 'concerning allegations' against a junior doctor and non-clinical staff member.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Manchester Children's Hospital responds after claims boy forced out of bed because he was JewishManchester Children's Hospital has issued a statement following claims nurses wearing Pro-Palestinian badges forced a sick boy out of bed because he was Jewish.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Children's hospital issues statement after claims Jewish boy was mistreated'We do not tolerate any discriminatory practice and react swiftly where there is evidence of such behaviour'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »