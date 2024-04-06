Boston Children's Hospital Doctor Appears on Grey's Anatomy to Showcase Groundbreaking In-Utero Procedure

Dr. Darren Orbach, the chief of Neuroradiology at Boston Children's Hospital , appeared in Thursday night's episode of ABC's long-running hit medical drama " Grey's Anatomy ," now in its 20th season. Dr.
Arizona Robbins (played by Jessica Capshaw) returns to Grey Sloan for a particularly complicated case, in which she attempts to make medical history with a clinical trial involving patient Vida Madera, a 26-year-old woman who is 30 weeks pregnant and recently found out that her baby has a vein of Galen malformation (VOGM) -- a type of rare blood vessel abnormality inside the brain. The standard procedure has been to wait until after delivery to address the VOGM, but Dr. Orbach and his team successfully performed an in-utero procedure to treat the condition. This groundbreaking procedure offers hope for other pregnant women facing similar challenges
Boston Children's Hospital Grey's Anatomy In-Utero Procedure Medical Drama Clinical Trial VOGM Brain Abnormality Pregnant Women
