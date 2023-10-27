Boris Johnson to join GB News as 'presenter, programme maker and commentator'

ITV News Political Reporter Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe was live from outside GB News' office in London after Boris Johnson announced his new contract with the channel
Taking up his post in the new year, he will "play a key role in the channel’s coverage of both the UK general election and the US elections next year." Mr Johnson will also create and present a new series "showcasing the power of Britain around the world, as well as hosting the occasional special in front of live audiences around the UK."
In a video released by GB News on X, formerly Twitter, the ex-MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip addresses viewers: "Hi folks, Boris Johnson here. I'm excited to say that I'm shortly going to be joining you on GB News. headtopics.com
"I'm going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything - from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us. Why I think our best days are yet to come.
"And why, on the whole, the people of the world want to see more global Britain - not less. So join me on GB News for some Great British television."He now joins a number of former Tory colleagues including close ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at the channel. headtopics.com
The decision to join GB News is a coup for the TV channel, while also giving Mr Johnson a new platform to air his views and opinions. He has made recurring interventions since leaving office on the war in Ukraine, repeatedly urging Western leaders to go further in offering support to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.He pens a weekly item for the tabloid newspaper, with media sources suggesting the contract could be worth £1m.