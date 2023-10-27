Boris Johnson to join GB News as 'presenter, programme maker and commentator'

ITV News Political Reporter Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe was live from outside GB News' office in London after Boris Johnson announced his new contract with the channel

Taking up his post in the new year, he will "play a key role in the channel’s coverage of both the UK general election and the US elections next year." Mr Johnson will also create and present a new series "showcasing the power of Britain around the world, as well as hosting the occasional special in front of live audiences around the UK."

In a video released by GB News on X, formerly Twitter, the ex-MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip addresses viewers: "Hi folks, Boris Johnson here. I'm excited to say that I'm shortly going to be joining you on GB News. headtopics.com

"I'm going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything - from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us. Why I think our best days are yet to come.

"And why, on the whole, the people of the world want to see more global Britain - not less. So join me on GB News for some Great British television."He now joins a number of former Tory colleagues including close ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at the channel. headtopics.com

The decision to join GB News is a coup for the TV channel, while also giving Mr Johnson a new platform to air his views and opinions. He has made recurring interventions since leaving office on the war in Ukraine, repeatedly urging Western leaders to go further in offering support to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.He pens a weekly item for the tabloid newspaper, with media sources suggesting the contract could be worth £1m.

Read more:

itvlondon »

Boris Johnson to join GB News ahead of UK and US electionsThe former prime minister will join the news channel in the new year as a presenter, programme maker and commentator Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson announces he will host new GB News showBORIS Johnson has announced he will be presenting a new show on GB News. Read more ⮕

Former PM Boris Johnson joins GB News channel to share 'unvarnished views'In a video posted on the GB News account on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Johnson said he was going to be sharing his 'unvarnished views' on the TV channel. Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson Announces New Job As GB News PresenterNed Simons is politics news editor for HuffPost UK based in London. He can be reached by email at ned.simonshuffpost.com or on Twitter nedsimons. Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson set to join GB newsThe former Prime Minister said he would be sharing his 'unvarnished views' on the channel Read more ⮕

Boris Johnson announces he is joining GB NewsThe former PM released a statement confirming the news Read more ⮕