Boris Johnson to become a new presenter on GB News

Boris Johnson has revealed that he will be joining GB News as a presenter, becoming the latest Conservative politician to take up a role on the broadcaster.

In a video posted on the GB News account on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Johnson said he was going to be sharing his “unvarnished views” on the TV channel.“I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

Following that he has remained a regular MP and has now moved back into a media role in which his career started from.

