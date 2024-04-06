Boris Johnson Opposes Arms Sales Ban to Israel

Boris Johnson says it would be 'shameful' and 'insane' to ban arms sales to Israel . There have been mounting calls for the UK to review arms exports to Israel in the wake of an Israel i air strike that killed seven aid workers , including three Britons. The former prime minister said it was 'shattering' to see the deaths, but argued Israel was sending warnings of their attacks and 'trying to use precision munitions'.
Israel called the attack a 'grave mistake stemming from a serious failure' and dismissed two officials after its investigation. Hostage's body recovered - follow Israel-Gaza live Ending military support for Israel would be 'willing the military defeat of Israel and the victory of Hamas', Mr Johnson wrote in his weekly Daily Mail column. 'Remember that in order to win this conflict, Hamas only has to survive. All they need at the end is to hang on, rebuild, and go again. 'That's victory for Hamas; and that is what these legal experts seem to be asking fo
