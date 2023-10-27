Boris Johnson 'exited' about new TV role he calls 'huge opportunity'

It has been announced that Boris Johnson will join GB News. The former Prime Minister shared the news he would be joining the TV channel and said he would share his 'unvarnished views'.He will follow in the footsteps of Lee Anderson, Philip Davies and Jacob Rees-Mogg. In a video posted on the GB News account on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Johnson said he was 'excited' to join the channel, reports the Manchester Evening News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come," he added.It comes after the channel came under fire when Laurence Fox attacked journalist Ava Evans on air. Interviewer Dan Wootton and Mr Fox have both been suspended from the channel following the scandal.

