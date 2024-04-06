Boris Johnson criticizes calls to end UK arms sales to Israel

Boris Johnson has described calls for the UK to end arms sales to Israel as 'hypocritical', 'insane' and 'shameful'. Three Britons were among the seven aid workers who were killed in airstrikes in Gaza carried out by the Israel i Defence Forces ( IDF ) on Monday, prompting global outrage . The incident has led to widespread calls from MPs from all major parties to end UK arms sales to Israel , as well as a letter signed by more than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices.

However, the former prime minister has slammed the idea and said those who supporting it are 'clamouring for us to turn our backs on the only democracy in the Middle East'. James (Jim) Henderson, 33, John Chapman, 57, and James Kirby, 47 were named by World Central Kitchen as the three Britons who were killed delivering food parcels. Rishi Sunak described the deaths as 'appalling'. Two officers were sacked over the strikes, which were described as a 'grave mistake stemming from a serious failure

