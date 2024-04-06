Boris Johnson criticises David Cameron over UK arms sales to Israel

Former prime minister Boris Johnson criticises former prime minister David Cameron for his response to the debate on UK arms sales to Israel . Israel i officials dismiss two officers over strikes described as a 'grave mistake'.
Foreign Secretary Cameron calls for major reform of Israel's deconfliction mechanism.
Boris Johnson David Cameron UK Arms Sales Israel Strikes Deconfliction Mechanism
