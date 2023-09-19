Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak thought it was 'okay' to let people die from coronavirus during the pandemic, the official Covid-19 inquiry has heard. The then prime minister Mr Johnson wanted to let the virus “rip” instead of tightening lockdown measures, the inquiry heard on Monday (November 20). In further revelations from Sir Patrick Vallance’s pandemic diaries, the inquiry heard of the “shambolic” day on October 25 2020, when the country was heading towards a second national lockdown.

Sir Patrick, who was the government's chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, said Mr Johnson wanted to let the virus spread and didn't mind that people would die. READ MORE: What could be announced in autumn statement 2023 - from tax cuts to state pension changes Read more national news from the Manchester Evening News here. The scientist also wrote in his diaries that Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's most senior adviser, suggested that Mr Sunak, who was the chancellor at the time, also thought that letting people die was “okay





