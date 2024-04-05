Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport suspend planned strikes

More than 600 Border Force staff working at Heathrow Airport had planned to walk out in April in a dispute over roster changes . Members of the Public and Commercial Services union ( PCS ), who are responsible for immigration controls and passport checks, were due to walk out from 11 to 14 April in a dispute over rosters which the union said could see hundreds of staff forced out of their jobs.

The PCS said that until now “the Home Office has refused to withdraw its proposals to amend the new roster in any meaningful way”, but that following the Home Office’s desire for clarification and in a “spirit of collaboration”, it had suspended the planned strikes. PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This is a significant move on the part of PCS that demonstrates a genuine will to work constructively in devising a new roster system that is acceptable to our members, particularly those with disabilities or those with caring responsibilities. “This does not end the dispute

