Bordeaux-Begles Defeat Saracens to Reach Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

Bordeaux-Begles thumped Saracens for the second time this year to reach the quarter-finals of the Investec Champions Cup . The French side, who won 55-15 against Sarries in January, scored five second half tries to seal a dominant display. Saracens , who were without departing captain Owen Farrell, scored consolation tries through Alex Lewington and Tom Willis.

Mateo Garcia, Nicolas Depoortere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey all scored two tries apiece as the hosts racked up 100 points over two games against Saracens.Most of the pre-game talk surrounding Saracens was how they could avenge their mauling in Bordeaux at the turn of the year. They travelled to France with Farrell, who joins Racing 92 this summer, unavailable through injury as Alex Goode deputised at fly-half. But Goode struggled to orchestrate the Sarries attack as their defence was more active against wave upon wave of Bordeaux attack

