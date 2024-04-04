Boots Shoppers Praise £17 Serum for Making Them Look Younger

Boots shoppers are praising a £17 serum that makes them look "years younger." The health and beauty retailer is stocking The Ordinary 's Soothing & Barrier Support Serum and shoppers are very impressed. The serum, which is priced at £17.30, formulated with a blend of eight vitamins, lipids, and phytotechnologies, including Vitamin B12, Gallic Acid Derivatives, Bisabolol, Ceramide Complex, Niacinamide, and Centella Asiatica Phytotechnologies.
The product is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. According to Boots, the Soothing & Barrier Support Serum is a "comprehensive solution designed to reduce the appearance of irritated skin and rapidly recover the skin barrier in two hours". The serum also promises to "an immediate 86% boost" in skin hydration, and to soothe discomfort, reduce redness over time, and improve uneven skin texture. The serum has an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five, having racked up more than 700 five star reviews
