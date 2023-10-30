Boots shoppers go wild for £48 designer YSL perfume that 'lasts all day'

Boots shoppers are raving about a "gorgeous" and popular designer fragrance that's half price and "lasts all day".

It comes in a stunning black sparkly 50ml bottle with the famous YSL logo on the front. The scent combines notes of black coffee, white flowers and patchouli to create an ultra-seductive, addictive fragrance.

Another added: "My brother bought me this as a present and I am so happy he did I got so many compliments and it’s smells amazing I love it." "This perfume is absolutely gorgeous. Lasts all day without reapplying. I'd advise to get this rather than the other opium scents as it is stronger", another commented. headtopics.com

With Christmas just around the corner, why not grab this fabulous fragrance for a loved one while it's half price? Or, treat yourself to a new scent!

Boots to Close Eight Stores as Part of Restructuring PlanBoots will be closing eight stores across the country over the next two weeks, with more closures expected in the new year. In total, 300 outlets will be axed as the popular health chain reduces its number of shops from 2,200 to 1,900. The move could put thousands of jobs at risk.

