Boots offers half price deal on selected gift sets including Ghost Relax Into The Night Pamper Gift Set

Perfume can lend a spritz of joy to your day, but anyone who's taken a look at their price tags know how expensive they can get. Luckily, Boots is a great place to get a bargain and the high street retailer is already offering great deals this Christmas . One offer to be on the lookout for is Boots ' half price deal on selected gift sets . And one item featuring a popular fragrance has caught our eye - the Ghost Relax Into The Night Pamper Gift Set.

Down from £68 to £34, the set is brimming with goodies. Inside the luxurious toiletries bag are two 30ml bottles of the brand's best-selling fragrances - Ghost Eau de Toilette and the Ghost Sweetheart Eau de Toilette. The extra treats include a Ghost eye mask, 9.5ml Ghost Deep Night Spray Pen, and a Ghost Orb of Night votive candle, reports the Manchester Evening News. "Unwind into the night with this indulgent self-care fragrance set that comes in a premium soft touch bag," reads the product description. Whether you're shopping a Black Friday pick-me-up for yourself or gifting loved ones, there are a number of gift sets on offe





