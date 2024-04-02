Boots Offers Discount on Popular Summer Fragrance

Boots' current sale is offering a big discount on a popular fragrance that shoppers have described as 'summer in a bottle'. The retailer is currently having a huge Easter sale online with discounts on thousands of beauty products. This includes cutting the prices of some of Sol de Janeiro's top-selling items. One of the brand's most loved fragrances is the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, which has been praised as 'the scent of summer'.
Now, you can buy a 90ml bottle of this perfume mist for £18.70, down from £22 - giving shoppers a saving of 20 percent off its original price. While it might not seem like the biggest discount you could get, the sale price at Boots is cheaper than the £22 for a 90ml bottle at LookFantastic. However, Cult Beauty is also offering the same-size bottle for £17.60, which is currently the cheapest price availabl
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »