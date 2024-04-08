Boots offers Click and Collect service for liquids at UK airports

One of the biggest challenges when packing for a holiday abroad is trying to fit all your liquids into a small, transparent plastic bag. It can be a real struggle to squeeze sun creams, toiletries and cosmetics into your hand luggage . If they're not going in the hand luggage , then there's the risk of leaks in your suitcase or hold luggage - not to mention the added weight they bring.

A planned relaxation on the rules has also been delayed by a year after the Government announced it has granted extensions to several large UK airports unable to meet its June 1 deadline to fully install new scanning technology. However, Nottinghamshire-based retailer Boots has come up with what seems to be the perfect solution to this problem. Boots is offering a Click and Collect service at 15 UK airports, including East Midlands Airport. This service allows customers to order products of more than the usual 100ml as they are collected from the store after security. Customers are advised by Boots to place their order online around two weeks before their flight. Shoppers are also advised to select a delivery date five days prior to their flight to allow staff to prepare their parcel. Most items can be ordered by customers, including sun creams, toiletries and makeup. However, there are a few items you can't order including sharp, pointed items such as scissors, tweezers, shavers and razor blades, nail clipper

