Boots launches Just For You Beauty Box with over £120 worth of products

We have some good news for beauty fans, as Boots has launched yet another beauty box - and it contains over £120 worth of products. The high street health and beauty retailer has become popular for its range of beauty edits that offer shoppers more than what they cost. One of the latest to join the already impressive line-up is the Just For You Beauty Box . This £40 Beauty Box is packed to the brim with 13 beauty goodies, six of which are said to be full-sized.

According to the retailer, its contents are said to be worth an impressive £123.71 - meaning beauty buffs can save themselves an impressive £83.71 overall. Inside the beauty edit, shoppers will find a range of must-haves from major and cult brands including Byoma, Soap & Glory, NARS, e.l.f Cosmetics, Bondi Sands and Juicy Couture. Each item has been packed in a sleek box, making it ideal for gifting to a loved on

