Boots drops price of No7's nourishing cleansing balm to just £10.75

If your skin’s looking a little on the dull side lately, it may be time to invest in a nourishing cleanser to give you your complexion a much-needed radiance boost. Luckily, Boots has dropped the price of No7’s coveted cleansing balm to just £10.75, and shoppers have described it as ‘just as good as rival expensive balms,’ but for a fraction of the price.

The nourishing cleansing balm works to dissolve away make-up, impurities and pollutants, and helps skin to retain moisture levels, leaving it feeling super hydrated and healthier-looking in just one week. It’s enriched with nourishing oils and ingredients such as No7’s Tri-Vit Complex, Vitamin A and Grapeseed Oil to help gently smooth away dryness without leaving any residue behind, but instead, leaving your skin feeling clean, soothed and silky soft. Plenty of beauty fans have left five-star reviews, calling the nourishing balm ‘the best on the market’ and a ‘facial in a tub

