Booths supermarket axes self-service checkouts to promote good customer service

High-flying publishing executives could hardly hide their mirth at this far from direct route back to our neck of the woods. But there was method in this apparent madness. For there in Ilkley, like a beacon guiding this weary writer, was Booths’ supermarket. The relief on pulling into the car park was real.

Enough distance had been put between the boardroom to finally drop down a gear and all that was standing in the way of the final leg of the journey home was the sheer joy of choosing something for a tasty tea. Those journeys haven't been made for about two decades but, writing now, the metaphorical hug of the friendly faces in this extra special supermarket still shines bright. How absolutely and utterly fantastic to read that Booths has become one of the first supermarket chains in the UK to axe almost all of its self-service checkouts as part of a strategy to promote good customer service. Just two stores will retain their self-checkouts; but these can be forgiven as they are in the Lake District where tourist trade makes them extra bus

