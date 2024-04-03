Boot Fest: A New Summer Music Festival Coming to Merseyside

A new summer music festival called Boot Fest is coming to Merseyside. Organized by independent music magazine Boot, the festival aims to be an expansive summertime party featuring the most exciting new indie acts in Merseyside.

The event will take place at Future Yard in Birkenhead and will include performances by singer-songwriter Georgia Johnson, alternative band Juno and Toy Car, and rock outfit Shefu. In addition to the music, there will also be a vinyl fair run by Dead Air Records.

