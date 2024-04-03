Boost Your State Pension by Providing Care for Children

Older people providing care during the Easter school holidays for children under the age of 12 may be able to boost State Pension payments by more than £6,000 over a typical 20-year retirement period. A single extra National Insurance credit currently adds around £303-a-year on to the full, New State Pension.
The State Pension top-up is known as Specified Adult Childcare and works by transferring the National Insurance credit attached to Child Benefit from the Child Benefit recipient to a family member who is providing care for a related child under 12, or 17 if they have a disability. You will receive a Class 3 National Insurance credit for each week or part week you provided care for the child, but there is only one credit available for each Child Benefit claim - no matter how many children are on the claim itsel
