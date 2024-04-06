Boost to benefits and payments for UK parents as new tax year begins

Parents across the UK will see a boost to some benefits and payments that may directly affect their finances this week. From April 6, benefits across the board will receive increased rates to kick off the start of the new tax year . Meanwhile, some essential rule changes will also be taking place that working parents should keep an eye.
Chief among these is changes to the Child Benefit income threshold, which will change to factor in more parents and help close the inequality some families may be facing under the current system. Read more: New HMRC Child Benefit rates for April as rule change means thousands more parents eligible Below is a breakdown of all the new payment and benefit rates for parents... Child Benefit From April 6, anyone who earns below £60,000 will receive the full amount of Child Benefit. Anyone who earns between £60,000 and £80,000 will be subject to the high-income charge, which is tapere
