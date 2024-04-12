Booing in Sports: A Deep-Rooted Tradition

Booing is as old as sport itself. During gladiatorial contests in ancient Rome, spectators expressed displeasure at athletes by giving them the bird. The consequences could be deadly. The recipient of their derision, usually the vanquished fighter, was sometimes sentenced to death. These days the consequences are rarely fatal, but the tradition flourishes with no less zest. Yet for such a deep-rooted and widespread habit, booing remains a charged issue for sports fans and society.

During this season’s Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative domestic cricket tournament, which began last month, Mr Pandya has been hit by a torrent of abuse at visiting grounds, and even at his home one. The harassment has prompted much hand-wringing from Mr Pandya’s colleagues, ex-players and pundits, who have urged fans to rein it in. The fans are not having it. Mr Pandya’s first sin was to jump ship, moving from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians. That move earned Mr Pandya, himself a Gujarati, the ire of his home-state supporters. But as part of the lucrative deal, Mr Pandya allegedly insisted that he replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of his new side. For fans of the Mumbai Indians, that act of opportunism against their hugely successful leader was tantamount to treason. That Mr Sharma is also the captain of the national team, of which Mr Pandya is a member, ensured that fans across the country shared the sentimen

