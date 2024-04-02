Boohoo's Affordable Sandals Resemble Designer Version

Online fashion retailer Boohoo is selling a new pair of sandals that look similar to a designer version - but for much less. The sandals look almost identical, but have a huge price difference. The Cut Out Detail Sandals from Boohoo could easily be mistaken for the Hermes Chypre sandals. The two feature a similar backless, open toe design, a moulded foot bed, matching 'H' shaped front and an additional adjustable strap across the foot. They both also have black soles with white straps.

However, the designer sandals are made with real leather, with the Boohoo version are faux leather. The Cut Out Detail Sandals from Boohoo are priced at £22, while the Hermes Chypre sandals come in at £730. This means shoppers could save around £708 by opting for the Boohoo alternative. Boohoo's description reads: "Perfect for around the pool or house, these sliders are a timeless summer choice.

