Bonfire Night: Where to Watch Fireworks Displays in Greater Manchester

Long and dark late autumn evenings are here, and while it can all feel a bit gloomy, there is one thing which helps to chase the shadows away: Bonfire Night. Watching spectacular fireworks displays is a ritual which signals the start of winter for many. There’s nothing like wrapping up warm and immersing yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of Bonfire Night. It’s magical watching the night sky being lit up by pyrotechnics, while sparkles provide mesmerising fun on a smaller scale
. This year Manchester City Council has once again cancelled its public Bonfire Night events, which includes the huge display at Heaton Park. Bosses have blamed ‘rising costs’ and ‘pressure on budgets’ for the decision. READ MORE: Greater Manchester Bonfire Night 2023 firework displays and events READ MORE: 'Spectacular' firework display to take place at Manchester park following council bonfire night cancellations However, there are still plenty of firework displays and bonfires happening across Greater Manchester on November 5 and the weekend leading up to the event. Many will choose to set off their own fireworks at home, too, so the night sky is set to be lit up across the city region. If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the many pyrotechnic displays happening then a high-up viewpoint is the place to g
