Bombshell Poll Shows Majority of Voters Want Tax Cuts Now

Nearly 1/3 of voters associate Labour with low taxes compared to less than 1/4 for Tories . A bombshell poll reveals that more voters now associate Labour with lower taxes than the Tories . The survey shows the public's clamour for tax cuts just days before the Autumn Statement . Tory MPs back the calls and demand tax cuts to ease the cost of living. The poll found that 51% of voters believe now is the time for tax cuts .

28% think taxes should remain the same and only 10% believe they should be hiked. 45% say lowering taxes would improve the cost-of-living crisis





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Scots voters 'ready to punish the SNP and Tories' as Labour extends poll leadA poll found that two-thirds of Scots now expect Keir Starmer's party to take power at Westminster next year.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Labour and Tories form a coalition against changeINDEPENDENCE is and always will be central to the Scottish Greens’ vision.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Politics latest: Labour delight at leader's PMQs opening; Starmer has cross words for laughing ToriesSir Keir Starmer made the most of the opportunity to boast about his party's two big by-election wins at PMQs. Meanwhile, a vote is expected on the suspension of former Tory MP Peter Bone.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: SNP won't sit by while the Tories and Labour allow carnage to unfold in GazaWriting in his fortnightly Daily Record column, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn calls on MPs to vote for a ceasefire when it comes to a vote this week.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Politics latest: Second by-election defeat on terrible night for Tories as Labour takes Mid BedfordshireThe latest updates as Labour overturns huge Conservative majorities in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire to register a pair of stunning by-election victories.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Politics latest: Second by-election defeat on terrible night for Tories as Labour hails political 'earthquake'The latest updates as Labour overturns huge Conservative majorities in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire to register a pair of stunning by-election victories.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »