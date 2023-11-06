Bolton town centre considers late night levy to tackle alcohol-fuelled crime

The level of alcohol-fuelled crime and disorder during the early hours in Bolton town centre has reached ‘epidemic proportions’ – leading to many considering it ‘no go area’ – councillors have heard. Bolton council wants to impose a late night levy on bars and takeaways in the town centre which operate between 3am and 6am, to pay for policing and clean ups.

Councillors heard the businesses affected are largely centred around the Bradshawgate area, which has developed ‘an unfortunate reputation’. The town hall’s licensing committee has agreed to a public consultation on the levy, which would see late night businesses pay a weekly charge of up to £28.71, which would be used to fund management of crime and anti-social behaviour. Greater Manchester Police have pressed for the levy and provided data on the number of incidents in the town centre, particularly in the early hours of the weekend. Figures for 2022 show police working in Bolton town centre carried out 177 stop searches, issued 17 dispersal notices, conducted 166 licensed premises compliance checks and made 180 arrests. The number of businesses in the town centre area operating from 3am to 6am include 35 selling alcohol and 42 takeaways

