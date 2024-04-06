Bolton's New Regenerage Superstore Offers Designer Gear and Wedding Section

Bolton ’s new Regenerage superstore is far from your average charity shop . Not only does the superstore at Middlebrook Retail Park have an entire wedding section , it also has rails upon rails dedicated to designer gear . On its opening day last month (March 20) hundreds of people queued outside its doors in a bid to be the first to get their hands on a bargain. When I visited a week later it was easy to see why.
Housed in the former Laura Ashley unit, the spacious Horwich store stocks a huge array of items at cut prices - from white goods, including washing machines and dishwashers, to furniture, children’s toys and clothes for every occasion. Spanning almost 11,000 square feet, the fresh store defies all stereotypes of dingy charity shops and boasts its own specially-created bridal and occasionwear department brimming with pre-loved items for weddings and proms, many of which have been donated after just one wea
Bolton Regenerage Superstore Charity Shop Middlebrook Retail Park Wedding Section Designer Gear Opening Day Bargain Laura Ashley Horwich White Goods Furniture Toys Clothes Occasionwear Bridal Proms
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »