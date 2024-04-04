Bolton Market's Unapproved Façade to Receive Colourful Signs

A new façade at Bolton Market , built without planning permission , is set to have colourful signs added after being described as ‘austere and forbidding’ and ‘harmful’ to the area. Bolton’s planning committee will consider a retrospective planning application from the council next week on elements of the redeveloped market. Previously approved and completed work at the market included a new food hall extension, a new outdoor market on Ashburner Street and alterations to entrances.

After completion of the main project, other work was completed outside the scope of the approved planning permission

Bolton Market Planning Permission Façade Signs Redevelopment

