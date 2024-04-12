Bold Sunglasses Replace Traditional Fascinators at Aintree Ladies Day

Racegoers at the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse are breaking tradition by opting for bold sunglasses instead of traditional fascinators. Men are also wearing hats with their suits.

River Island is the official style partner of Ladies Day, with the Style Awards prize package doubled to £10,000 this year. The new 'Sustainable Style Award' category offers a £2,000 cash prize.

Aintree Ladies Day Fashion Sunglasses Fascinators Hats River Island Style Awards Sustainable Style Award

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at AintreeDay two of the Grand National Festival on Merseyside saw colourful costumes and elaborate headwear.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at AintreeDay two of the Grand National Festival on Merseyside saw colourful costumes and elaborate headwear.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Outfits that have won the Ladies Day Style Awards at AintreeThese are the outfits that wowed the judges

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

One lucky Aintree racegoer could win ultimate Ladies Day package10 local businesses have joined forces to give one lucky lady the ultimate glam package

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

All the celebrities we've spotted at Ladies Day at Aintree so farThe Grand National festival attracts many high profile names

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »