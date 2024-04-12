Bold Sunglasses Replace Traditional Fascinators at Aintree Ladies Day

Racegoers at the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse are breaking tradition by opting for bold sunglasses instead of traditional fascinators. Men are also wearing hats with their suits.
River Island is the official style partner of Ladies Day, with the Style Awards prize package doubled to £10,000 this year. The new 'Sustainable Style Award' category offers a £2,000 cash prize.
