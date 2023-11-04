Bold Street restaurant to transform into nightclub with extended opening hours

A Bold Street restaurant has announced plans to extend its opening hours in order to transform into a nightclub. Red Dog Saloon currently operates from midday until 10pm or 11pm, providing Texas-style food and drink. Ryan Walker, business development manager of Red Dog Saloon, said the venue will continue to be food-focused during the day despite the upcoming plans

. No date has been set for when Red Dog Saloon will begin running as a club, nor what time the club aspect will begin, but opening hours will extend until 3am. READ MORE: Win a family ticket with overnight stay at fun-filled LEGOLAND Windsor Resort READ MORE: Win a lavish 5-night winter sun escape to Turkey with Cook’s Club Alanya hotel - The club is set to have a name separate from the Red Dog Saloon restaurant which will also be announced in due time. Red Dog Saloon has been a staple of the Bold Street food scene since 2017. Before its arrival, the venue was used as a nightclub called Republik until it was shut down in 2015. Win a lavish 5-night winter sun escape to Turkey with Cook’s Club Alanya hotel Get the top stories straight to your inbox by signing up to our what's on newslette

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ECHOWHATSON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: Bold Street restaurant Red Dog Saloon to open as nightclubThe restaurant will remain food focused throughout the day

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Business owners asked to give their tuppence on high street street schemeProject Officers from the council’s Economic Development Team will host the drop-in sessions

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Yellowstone makes bold move with final season release as Kevin Costner's appearance remains uncertainThe Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise has made waves with its series Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923

Source: hellomag | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Humza Yousaf needs to match his rhetoric on bold change with actionScrapping the council tax would be a progressive legacy for the SNP First Minister

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: DWP could track how you spend your money if you're on benefitsGovernment bosses have revealed a bold plan to 'help reduce levels of fraud'

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Kate Beckinsale addresses plastic surgery after painful photo of her bandaged in a wheelchair sparks mass reactionThe 50-year-old Underworld actress made a bold statement about her appearance

Source: hellomag | Read more »