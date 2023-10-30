Boiler expert says heating myths 'could cost you hundreds'

Millions of people across the UK are beginning to turn on the heating as the evenings begin to get colder. The debate always starts around this time of year over whether you should keep your heating on a low setting all day, or turn it on as and when you need it.

Boiler installation experts at BOXT have now offered their advice, Wales Online reports. Andy Kerr, Founder at BOXT, said: “The idea that leaving your heating on low all day will save you money is a myth. The best way to save money on your heating bills is to only use your boiler when you need it so that it does not continually use energy.

“By only using your boiler when you want warm water or heating, you minimise the energy your boiler uses in the long term. Burning fuel at a constant rate will not only result in the continual use of energy but also energy loss. An estimated 70% of the heat in your home will be lost through gaps around doors, your roof, and your floors. Those who leave their boiler on all the time are more likely to experience significant energy loss, and increased energy bills as a result. headtopics.com

“It is more energy-efficient and cheaper to only use your boiler when you need it and to adjust your thermostat to ensure your home is heated to the desired temperature. Setting your thermostat higher will not make your boiler heat up faster. Instead, it will cause your boiler to use more energy to reach a higher temperature, which could cost you.

“You might be tempted to not use the boiler at all during summer, however, it’s always a good idea to run your heating from time to time to stop components seizing up. If you have a modern combi boiler, when you run hot water the majority of your boiler components are still being used during the summer, although it is still a good idea to turn your heating system on periodically to check your thermostat operation and prevent the wider system from seizing up. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: nottslive »

Efficient and Reliable Boiler Repair Service by Scottish GasDavid, a director of Glasgow's Riverside Festival, shares his positive experience with Scottish Gas's boiler repair service. Despite the cold weather, he was impressed by the quick response and efficient process. He highly recommends their service plan for peace of mind. Read more ⮕

Shoppers Rave About 'Safe' Space Heater from Amazon That Saves £1.27 per Hour on HeatingThe ASSCA space heater from Amazon is receiving rave reviews from shoppers. Priced at £39.99, it heats up in just five seconds and has multiple heating modes. With built-in safety measures, it could save you £1.27 per hour compared to a gas boiler. The heater has received a high rating on Amazon, with customers praising its small size, quick warming capabilities, and quiet operation. Read more ⮕

Runic Astrology: A Guide to the Cosmos Through Norse Myths and RunesDiscover the ancient practice of runic astrology, which provides a guide to the cosmos through Norse myths and symbols called runes. This age-old means of predicting destiny has gained popularity among fashionable Swedes and Danes, with a thriving movement of Viking astrologers online. Read more ⮕

Runic Astrology: A Guide to the Cosmos Through Norse Myths and RunesDiscover the ancient practice of runic astrology, which provides a guide to the cosmos through the lens of Norse myths and symbols called runes. This age-old means of predicting destiny has gained popularity among fashionable Swedes and Danes, with a thriving movement of Viking astrologers online. Read more ⮕

Efficient and Reliable Boiler Repair Service by Scottish GasDavid, a director of Glasgow's Riverside Festival, shares his positive experience with Scottish Gas's boiler repair service. Despite the cold weather, he was impressed by the quick response and efficient process. He highly recommends their service plan for peace of mind. Read more ⮕

Snapchat Murder Victim Libby German Saved Lives by Filming Suspect, Says ExpertA cold case expert has revealed that Snapchat murder victim Libby German saved lives by taking a video of the suspect before she was killed. Despite having evidence of the suspect's image and voice, it took over five years to identify him. The suspect's trial was scheduled for January but his lawyers withdrew from the case due to a security breach. The expert believes that Libby's video and voice recording potentially saved lives by alerting the public to the suspect's presence. Read more ⮕