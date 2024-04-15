Aviation firm's predicament becomes graver by the day as Congress prepares to launch a fresh investigation into its conduct
The announced departure later this year of CEO Dave Calhoun and chairman Larry Kelner has not stemmed the tide. In fact, the aviation giant’s predicament becomes graver by the day as Congress prepares to launch a fresh investigation intoSpirit AeroSystems settled on “Dawn” – a popular American washing up liquid – as the most effective solution. According to reports published by, the firm then tested the efficacy of the door seal with a hotel room keycard.
“People look at the hotel key card or Dawn soap and think this is sloppy,” said Spirit spokesman Joe Buccino. “This is actually an innovative approach to solving for an efficient shop aid.”that sections of the Dreamliner had been fastened together incorrectly.His concerns are now the subject of a Federal Aviation Authority investigation that threatens to upend ongoing efforts to manufacture and market the fastest-selling widest body aircraft in aviation history.
Peter Lemme, who spent 16 years working on Boeing’s avionics engineering team, claims the company’s decline began with the development of the 787. “I got a chance to see that firsthand,” he told the“In earlier programmes, that group would have been staffed by say 20 or 30 Boeing engineers and they would have been directing the supplier… But on the 787… we only really worked with one engineer.
