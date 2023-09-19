Body of Woman Found Near River Bank in Bury

There is a major emergency response near to the River Roch in Bury for a second day. Police and fire crews have taped off an area of woodland near to the water this morning (November 19), to reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman. The fire service confirmed they had attended the scene to assist in rescuing a person from the water.

It's understood search and rescue teams left the scene at around 8pm last night, before police and water incident units returned to Goshen playing fields, near to the River Roch. An area near to the woodland has been taped off and a white tent can be seen in the distance. BREAKING: Body of woman found near river bank amid police search A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called to reports of a concern for welfare at Newby Close in Bury on Saturday 18 November 2023. "Sadly, officers found a body of a 46-year-old woman this morning on banking near the Roch River. Her next of kin have been informed. Emergency services attended to a concern for the welfare of a woma





