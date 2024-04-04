Body of missing woman found in River Lagan confirmed as Paula Elliott

The PSNI has confirmed a body found in the River Lagan earlier this week as missing woman Paula Elliott . Paula, from the Lisburn area, was last seen on March 5 after she left her family home near Ravarnet, Co Antrim with her disappearance prompting a search campaign by her family and friends. On Monday, April 1, a body was found by the Community Rescue Service in the search for the 52-year-old. Police have now confirmed that following a post-mortem, the body is that of the missing mother.

Inspector Rocks said: “Paula was reported as missing to police in Lisburn on Tuesday 5th March. Our thoughts are with Paula’s family at this time and we express our heartfelt condolences to them. On behalf of Paula’s family along with myself, I would like to thank our partner agencies, Community Rescue Service, SARDA NI and Sky Watch who have all worked tirelessly to find Paul

