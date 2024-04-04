Body mapping links responses to music with degree of uncertainty and surprise.

Body mapping links responses to music with degree of uncertainty and surprise

Body Mapping Music Uncertainty Surprise Therapy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soldier’s body found in river under boat with ropes wrapped around bodyHe was described by friends as a 'true role model'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Soldier’s body found in river under boat with ropes wrapped around bodyHe was described by friends as a 'true role model'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Video will kill the truth if monitoring doesn’t improve, argue two researchersMadeleine Daepp and Robert Osazuwa Ness share lessons from Taiwan for fighting disinformation

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Researchers identify the sleeping habit that could make you twice as likely to get diabetesA team of US researchers have found that sleeping habits largely fit into four different categories, each carrying varying health risks.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Researchers identify the sleeping habit that could make you twice as likely to get diabetesA team of US researchers have found that sleeping habits largely fit into four different categories, each carrying varying health risks.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

More must be done for depressed stroke survivors as incidence climbs, say researchersResearchers say that more must be done for depressed stroke survivors, as new findings show 60% of stroke survivors would experience depression within 18 years, a much higher estimation than previous studies.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »