Body found in search for missing woman Molly Ann Garbutt

Police searching for a young missing woman have found a body in an area near to where her car was seen parked up. Officers issued an urgent appeal for help finding Molly Ann Garbutt yesterday (April 3). A black Renault Clio was seen parked by a North Yorkshire beauty spot shortly before 8am. A major search operation then took place in the surrounding area. Tragically, the search was called off by officers after a body was found at around 3.15pm, Yorkshire Live reports.

West Yorkshire Police had been appealing for information and sightings of Molly, from Leeds. She was last seen wearing pink leggings, a brown velvet thigh length coat and white boots. Her car was found parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden, near Skipton in North Yorkshire. North Yorkshire Police conducted searches in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly

