Body found in search for missing woman from Leeds

Police have found a body during the search for a missing 25-year-old woman from Leeds. West Yorkshire Police have called off the search for Molly Ann Garbutt after a body was found at around 3.15pm today (Wednesday, April 3). An urgent appeal for information and sightings of Molly was issued this morning, after her black Renault Clio car was located parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden just before 8am.
Molly was last seen wearing pink leggings, a brown velvet thigh length coat and white boots. Following initial enquiries and an appeal by West Yorkshire Police early this morning, North Yorkshire Police conducted searches in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly. Their search was been supported by RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter
