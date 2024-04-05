Body found in caravan during search for sex offender

Police searching for a sex offender wanted for questioning after a woman’s murder have discovered a body in a caravan. Avon and Somerset Police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships. The force said he was wanted on recall to prison, as well as in connection with the murder investigation into Ms Faiers’ death.
A member of the public called police to report the discovery of a man’s body inside a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet, just after 2pm on 4 April. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, but police suspect the man is likely to be Scatchard. On 14 October, Scatchard and Ms Faiers went out together for the evening. Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home address on Blenheim Road at 4:15am on 15 October, reporting Ms Faiers was critically ill. She was pronounced dead by paramedics
