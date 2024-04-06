Body found in caravan confirmed to be that of wanted sex offender

The body of a man found earlier this week is that of a sex offender wanted for questioning after a woman’s murder, police have confirmed. Avon and Somerset Police said a body found in a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet, just after 2pm on April 4, is that of Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, Somerset. Scatchard went missing from his home address on October 15 last year following the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare.
The police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships.The force said he was wanted on recall to prison, as well as in connection with the murder investigation into Ms Faiers’ death. Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, of the major crime investigation team, said: “Both Kelly’s family and Richard Scatchard’s family were notified after the body was found earlier this week
Body Man Sex Offender Murder Police Caravan Wanted Questioning Investigation
