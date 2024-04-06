Body found in caravan confirmed as wanted sex offender Richard Scatchard

A body discovered inside a caravan has been confirmed as sex offender Richard Scatchard who is wanted by police. The 70-year-old from Minehead , Somerset , went missing after the death of Kelly Faiers in October last year. She was found dead at Scatchard’s home address. Now a body found on Thursday in a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet has been confirmed as Scatchard, the police said.

Scatchard went missing from his home address on October 15 last year following the death of 61-year-old Faiers, from Weston-super-Mare. The police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships. This is a developing news story, more to follow soon… Check back shortly for further updates. Got a story? Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at webnews@metro.co.u

