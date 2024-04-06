Body found in caravan confirmed as Scots sex offender Richard Scatchard

The body of a man found dead in a caravan has been confirmed as Scots sex offender Richard Scatchard . Avon and Somerset Police today confirmed the identity of the man's body found by a member of the public in Somerset on April 4. Police said that it was clear that the pensioner had been dead for some time. His cause of death is inconclusive following a forensic post-mortem examination. Glasgow-born Scatchard, 70, had been at the centre of a police manhunt since October 15 last year.
He was wanted over the suspected murder of his partner Kelly Faiers in Minehead. The pensioner was considered a "danger to women" and has previous convictions for sexual offences, in which he was found to have drugged his victims. He was also wanted on recall to prison. Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Both Kelly’s family and Richard Scatchard’s family were notified after the body was found earlier this week
