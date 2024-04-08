Body found in car during search for missing Scots gran

A body has been found in a car during searches for a missing Scots gran as her 'absolutely devastated' family paid tribute. Angela Keenan , 58, was last seen in the Laxton Drive area of Lenzie , East Dunbartonshire at 7am on Tuesday, April 2. She had not been seen or heard from since and police launched a frantic appeal for information. Police investigating her disappearance said they believed she could be travelling in the motor. Tragically, on Monday they confirmed a body had been found.

Angela's daughter Erin McGowan said she was "absolutely devastated" as she confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media and thanked the local community for their help in the search. Erin wrote: "We have found my mum, unfortunately she has passed away. We are absolutely devastated.

Body Car Search Missing Scots Gran Devastated Tribute Angela Keenan Laxton Drive Lenzie East Dunbartonshire Police Appeal Information Disappearance Motor Daughter Erin Mcgowan Social Media Community

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Death of Scots man, 56, treated as unexplained after body found at flatsThe death of a 56-year-old man in Peterhead is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Volunteers who found Scots dad's body receive 'game-changing' search deviceA team of volunteers who helped find the body of a Scots dad killed in a fishing accident have received a ‘game-changing’ search device.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots cops probe death of woman after body found on remote roadThe woman was discovered in the village of Bucksburn, a suburb of Aberdeen, earlier this afternoon.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Volunteer divers who found body of Scots dad handed expert search deviceThe family of Greig Stoddart, who died on Christmas Eve, gathered at Gartmorn Dam, Alloa, on Saturday to watch as the AquaEye kit was formally presented to Beneath the Surface.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'Devastated' family of missing Scots gran pay tribute as body found in carAngela Keenan, 58, was last seen in the Laxton Drive area of Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire at 7am on Tuesday,

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Body found in caravan confirmed as Scots sex offender Richard ScatchardThe body of a man found dead in a caravan has been confirmed as Scots sex offender Richard Scatchard. Police have been searching for Scatchard since October 15 last year, as he was wanted for the suspected murder of his partner. The cause of death is inconclusive.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »