Boat Captain Saves Sea Turtle Tangled in Fishing Net

This is the moment a boat's captain managed to save a sea turtle that was tangled in a mass of fishing net. Scubadiver Afelandra Glez Cibrián was sea-life spotting off the shore of La Ventana, north-east Mexico, earlier this month when she saw a loggerhead turtle wrapped in 'something white'. The footage shows the moment captain Enrique Lucero drags it from the water, revealing the clump of netting wrapped around its body.

Enrique then cuts the thin netting from around its neck with a small knife as it flaps its fins on the boat's deck. He's forced to tug heavily to dislodge a long piece of netting from the creature's stomach and throat before returning the reptile to the sea. The video has been viewed 88,000 times since it was posted on March 17 with users praising the boaters for their 'amazing work

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heart-warming moment hero boat captain saves struggling sea turtle who has become tangled in a mass...The footage shows the moment captain Enrique Lucero drags it from the water, revealing the clump of netting wrapped around its body. Enrique then cuts the thin netting from around its neck with a small knife as it flaps its fins on the boat's deck.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Heart-warming moment hero boat captain saves struggling sea turtle who has become tangled in a mass...The footage shows the moment captain Enrique Lucero drags it from the water, revealing the clump of netting wrapped around its body. Enrique then cuts the thin netting from around its neck with a small knife as it flaps its fins on the boat's deck.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Heart-warming moment hero boat captain saves struggling sea turtle who has become tangled in a mass...The footage shows the moment captain Enrique Lucero drags it from the water, revealing the clump of netting wrapped around its body. Enrique then cuts the thin netting from around its neck with a small knife as it flaps its fins on the boat's deck.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Chinese coast guard blasts Philippine boat with water cannon in disputed seaIt is the second time this month the Unaizah May 4 has been damaged.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Chinese coast guard blasts Philippine boat with water cannon in disputed seaIt is the second time this month the Unaizah May 4 has been damaged.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Shetland: Fishing crew rescued off coast after boat sinksA FISHING boat sank off the North Sea coast, prompting a huge rescue operation.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »