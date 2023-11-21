Boardroom Battle Unfolds at OpenAI

Picture a boardroom battle at a multi-billion-dollar company whose futuristic tech might either save or destroy the world. No, that's not my pitch for a Netflix drama, that's basically been the past few days at OpenAI. Tech journalists, enthusiasts and investors have been binge-watching it all unfold - though opinions differ as to whether it was a high-stakes thriller or a farce.

The battle at the top of OpenAI, the creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, began very suddenly on Friday, when the board of directors accused Mr Altman of not being 'consistently candid in his communications', and said as a result they had 'lost confidence' in his leadership. There are only six people on that board - and two of them were Sam Altman and his co-founder Greg Brockman who quit after Mr Altman was dismissed. So four people who knew Mr Altman and the business well reached a breaking point of such seriousness that they sprung into action immediately, blindsiding the entire tech community including, reportedly, their own investors





Sam Altman has been removed from his position as the head of OpenAI due to a loss of confidence in his leadership abilities by the company's board.

CTO Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO of OpenAI after co-founder Sam Altman was ousted due to lack of confidence in his abilities. OpenAI, originally a not-for-profit organization, has transformed into a secretive for-profit business under Altman's leadership.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the board last week, with the board of the company saying it "no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading" the company. Emmett Shear, the former CEO and co-founder of live-streaming site Twitch, was named as interim CEO early Monday.

