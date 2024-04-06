BMW Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Points in The Lake District

With its rugged landscape, winding country lanes and laidback lifestyle, The Lake District is not typically seen as an electrifying hotspot. However, BMW has partnered with 15 UK National Parks, including The Lakes, to install electric vehicle charging points as part of the Recharge in Nature initiative. This move aligns with the growing demand for sustainable tourism and off-grid adventures .

The Lake District, being England's largest and most visited National Park, is the first to have charging points in three locations

