Blur's Damon Albarn left disappointed as Coachella crowd fails to sing along to 'Girls & Boys'

Who's surprised that the crowd didn't know the words to"Girls & Boys"? This isn't a music festival, it's a place for influencers to give plebs fomoIt was an embarrassing dad moment for the record books. Headlining the Coachella Festival in California at the weekend, Blur ’s Damon Albarn encouraged the audience to sing along to the “ah, ah, ah” bit in the middle of the “Girls & Boys”.
It’s more TikTok in the sun. An orgy of a-listers. A chance for celebs to rub shoulders with their own . In short, its demographic are not the sort whoAlbarn didn’t hold back from expressing his disdain when Blur fell flat on their faces. During the bit in “Girls and Boys” where the crowd is supposed to join in, he held the mic out. All you could hear was Alex James’s zinging bass line.
Still, amid such carnage, you have to feel for Blur, who were rounding off what should have been a thrilling comeback year that also included the release of anand a history-making first headline appearance at Wembley. After those triumphs, they may have expected Coachella to represent one final string on their bow – only for a field of listless Americans to raise their eyebrows and go back to scrolling their TikTok feed.However, laughable, it was also peak Coachella.
Blur Damon Albarn Coachella Crowd Sing Along Girls & Boys Festival Influencers Social Media
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »