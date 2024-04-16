Blur's Damon Albarn left disappointed as Coachella crowd fails to sing along to 'Girls & Boys'

Who's surprised that the crowd didn't know the words to"Girls & Boys"? This isn't a music festival, it's a place for influencers to give plebs fomoIt was an embarrassing dad moment for the record books. Headlining the Coachella Festival in California at the weekend, Blur ’s Damon Albarn encouraged the audience to sing along to the “ah, ah, ah” bit in the middle of the “Girls & Boys”.

It’s more TikTok in the sun. An orgy of a-listers. A chance for celebs to rub shoulders with their own . In short, its demographic are not the sort whoAlbarn didn’t hold back from expressing his disdain when Blur fell flat on their faces. During the bit in “Girls and Boys” where the crowd is supposed to join in, he held the mic out. All you could hear was Alex James’s zinging bass line.

Still, amid such carnage, you have to feel for Blur, who were rounding off what should have been a thrilling comeback year that also included the release of anand a history-making first headline appearance at Wembley. After those triumphs, they may have expected Coachella to represent one final string on their bow – only for a field of listless Americans to raise their eyebrows and go back to scrolling their TikTok feed.However, laughable, it was also peak Coachella.

Blur Damon Albarn Coachella Crowd Sing Along Girls & Boys Festival Influencers Social Media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blur's Damon Albarn criticizes crowd at CoachellaBlur's lead singer Damon Albarn expresses frustration with the apathetic reaction of the crowd during their set at Coachella music festival.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Damon Albarn criticizes Coachella crowd for lackluster response to Blur's performanceBlur's lead singer Damon Albarn expresses disappointment with the silent audience during their set at Coachella. Despite performing classic songs and bringing tribal singers on stage, the crowd remained unresponsive.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Blur's Damon Albarn berates silent Coachella crowd: 'You're never seeing us again''You’re never seeing us again, so you might as well f****** sing it,' he told fans in the audience at the Californian music festival.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Blur frontman Damon Albarn expresses frustration at Coachella audienceBlur frontman Damon Albarn expresses frustration at the lack of audience participation during their Coachella performance.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Damon Albarn Has Choice Words For Coachella Crowd After Lukewarm Response To Band's PerformanceDaniel Welsh is a London-based entertainment journalist at HuffPost UK. His areas of expertise are film, TV and music. He particularly enjoys reality TV, Madonna and getting compliments about his hair.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Furious Damon Albarn slams Coachella crowd in sweary rant telling them ‘you’re never f***ing seeing us aga...Watch the awkward moment a furious Damon Albarn slams Coachella crowd in sweary rant

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »