BlueVPS Australian Operations Hit by Multi-Day Outage

The Australian operations of Estonian cloud and web hosting outfit BlueVPS have been struck by a multi-day outage that commenced on or about April 9 and is ongoing at the time of writing. A BlueVPS representative told us: 'On one of our servers problems with the disk subsystem , which unfortunately we could not fix, we are now replacing the necessary spare parts with the subsequent restoration of functionality.

' The server hosts clients' workloads and also has a role in connecting BlueVPS's Australian presences in different datacenters. The outage has therefore also impacted clients' virtual private networks. 'As soon as issue 1 is resolved, we will be able to restore connectivity between DCs.' understands that relocations require new IP addresses for hosted sites – an unwelcome complexity and doubly so for customers that require Australian IP addresses but have been offered unsuitable alternatives. In an interview, Tsai lamented the company had 'stepped on own foot' by not focusing on the customers. 'We've actually publicly communicated it did affect our cloud business and our ability to offer high-end computing services to our customers,' said Tsai. 'It is an issue in the short run and probably the medium run, but in the long run China will develop its own ability to make these high-end GPUs.' Tsai revealed Alibaba had spent some effort doing just that, but is also looking at other sources of the chips it needs

Bluevps Australian Operations Outage Server Disk Subsystem Connectivity Virtual Private Networks IP Addresses Customers Computing Services High-End Gpus Alibaba

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Verstappen hit with fresh blow at Australian Grand Prix which could lead to banMax Verstappen has been forced to replace his engine after damaging the floor of his car during first practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Perez hit with grid penalty for Australian Grand Prix as 3 F1 drivers benefitPerez has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for the Australian Grand Prix after being found guilty of impeding Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Two shops fined after selling illegal tobacco and e-cigarettes to minorsThe two shops were hit by Trading Standards operations between 2021 and 2023

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Datacenter outages are on the decline, but when they hit, they hit hardPower snafus take limelight in latest downtime diary from Uptime Institute

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

NASA's HEC Operations and Cloud Computing OptionsNASA lacks a comprehensive strategy for using HEC assets on premises versus cloud computing options, according to an audit. Stakeholders are hesitant to use cloud computing due to unknown scheduling practices or assumed higher costs.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Fujitsu to Cease Operations in Ireland, Compensate Victims of Wrongful ConvictionsFujitsu has announced the closure of its operations in Ireland and plans to compensate victims of wrongful convictions. The company's head of Ireland, Adam Trill, stated that a skeleton staff will remain to fulfill existing contracts until their natural expiry. The decision is attributed to Fujitsu's new profit margin target and Ireland's failure to meet it. Around 200 people were estimated to work for Fujitsu in Ireland.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »