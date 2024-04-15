BlueVPS Australian Operations Hit by Multi-Day Outage

The Australian operations of Estonian cloud and web hosting outfit BlueVPS have been struck by a multi-day outage that commenced on or about April 9 and is ongoing at the time of writing. A BlueVPS representative told us: 'On one of our servers problems with the disk subsystem , which unfortunately we could not fix, we are now replacing the necessary spare parts with the subsequent restoration of functionality.
' The server hosts clients' workloads and also has a role in connecting BlueVPS's Australian presences in different datacenters. The outage has therefore also impacted clients' virtual private networks. 'As soon as issue 1 is resolved, we will be able to restore connectivity between DCs.' understands that relocations require new IP addresses for hosted sites – an unwelcome complexity and doubly so for customers that require Australian IP addresses but have been offered unsuitable alternatives.
Bluevps Australian Operations Outage Server Disk Subsystem Connectivity Virtual Private Networks IP Addresses Customers Computing Services High-End Gpus Alibaba
