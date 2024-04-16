Blue Lights: A Gripping Police Drama

It would be a disservice to say that Blue Lights is one of the best police drama s on television. It’s one of the best dramas full stop– all of these understand the dramatic potential of two people sat in a car for hours on end, enduring the simultaneous mundanity and peril of fighting crime. It isn’t just tried and tested; it is the blueprint.from the BBC, is that it’s an ensemble piece.

The crux of Lee’s story is a murky one: normal people have been failed by the system and their desperation exploited by crime bosses, but in order to rescue them, he too has had to go to some very dark places. Writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn never shy away from grey areas and they don’t come much greyer than. While the force faces familiar problems – government cuts, dwindling staff numbers and overhead bureaucracy – they unfold against the backdrop of a city that operates on unspoken rules and implicit understandings that keep the most fragile of peaces.

Even the tender will-they-won’t-they between Grace and partner Stevie feels fresh. Every detail we are told about these people feels real and lived in and worth knowing, from Stevie’s meticulous homemade snacks to Tommy taking up kickboxing. The big socio-political themes are there, but never at the expense of the storytelling. If there is anything close to a successor to

