Blue Ivy Carter makes a stylish statement backstage

While Blue wasn't seen at the event, footage posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows that the pre-teen was present backstage, and she certainly made a statement! The talented dancer looked stylish dressed in a denim corset top paired with jeans, and rocked a sleek, straight hair transformation. Blue could be seen walking behind her mom, who stopped to accept a gift from a young girl.
Despite being the daughter of two of music's most influential stars, Blue has remained largely out of the spotlight during her childhood, although occasionally makes red carpet appearances with her famous parents at special events. Now she is getting older, she is appearing more and more in public, and was even heard speaking for the first time in her mom's much-anticipated film, Renaissance: A Film, that focused on the singer's tour, which saw Blue take part as a backing dance
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »